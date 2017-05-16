FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
8th Circuit rejects bid to revive General Mills age bias claims
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 11, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 3 months ago

8th Circuit rejects bid to revive General Mills age bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has rejected a request by former General Mills Inc employees who claimed they were laid off because of their age to overturn its recent decision sending their case to arbitration.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 11 vacated the court's April ruling in favor of Minneapolis-based General Mills, represented by Littler Mendelson, but then immediately issued a revised opinion identical to the April ruling except for the deletion of a single sentence.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qpRuPx

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.