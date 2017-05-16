8th Circuit rejects bid to revive General Mills age bias claims

A U.S. appeals court has rejected a request by former General Mills Inc employees who claimed they were laid off because of their age to overturn its recent decision sending their case to arbitration.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 11 vacated the court's April ruling in favor of Minneapolis-based General Mills, represented by Littler Mendelson, but then immediately issued a revised opinion identical to the April ruling except for the deletion of a single sentence.

