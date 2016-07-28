FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Fox anchor's lawyers challenge Ailes on venue, arbitration
July 28, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Former Fox anchor's lawyers challenge Ailes on venue, arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Lawyers for former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, whose sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News chairman Roger Ailes led to his resignation, moved on Thursday to keep the case in New Jersey, telling a federal judge that he should decide whether the claims must be arbitrated.

In a filing with U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in Newark, Carlson's lawyers from Smith Mullin rejected claims by Ailes' attorneys at Epstein Becker & Green that his motion to compel arbitration should be heard by a federal judge in New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2agYlzr

