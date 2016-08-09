Appeals court revives retaliation suit based on employer's perceptions

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a former manager's lawsuit claiming she was fired from a Salt Lake City suburb's animal shelter because her supervisors thought she told the press about a cat that survived the gas chamber and a possible mass execution of its animals.

Applying a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Karen Bird's denial that she was the source of the leaks did not prevent her from suing her government employer for allegedly retaliating against her for what they thought she said to the press.

