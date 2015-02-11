Comcast ruling doesn't bar class action bid: 2nd Circuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived a bid by Applebee’s employees in New York to pursue a wage-and-hour suit as a class action, the latest decision to find that a recent Supreme Court ruling that added a hurdle to class certification had been applied too broadly.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Comcast Corp v. Behrend did not preclude class certification when plaintiffs’ damages are calculated individually.

