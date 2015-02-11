FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast ruling doesn't bar class action bid: 2nd Circuit
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Comcast ruling doesn't bar class action bid: 2nd Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived a bid by Applebee’s employees in New York to pursue a wage-and-hour suit as a class action, the latest decision to find that a recent Supreme Court ruling that added a hurdle to class certification had been applied too broadly.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Comcast Corp v. Behrend did not preclude class certification when plaintiffs’ damages are calculated individually.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1AntxXM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.