2nd Circuit nixes bid to apply arbitration pact retroactively
#Westlaw News
September 22, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit nixes bid to apply arbitration pact retroactively

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arbitration agreements signed by employees of a cellular sales company did not apply retroactively to the period when they were considered independent contractors, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday in allowing their misclassification claims to proceed.

Affirming a lower court, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Cellular Sales of New York Inc that because the plaintiffs in the putative class action signed the agreements when they were hired, it bound them to arbitrate disputes that arose any time during their relationship with the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NRLKEm

