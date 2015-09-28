9th Circuit says Federal Arbitration Act doesn't trump Iskanian

(Reuters) - A major decision by California’s top court that invalidated agreements to individually arbitrate employment claims brought on behalf of the state is not preempted by federal law favoring arbitration, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the 2-1 decision went against a number of lower courts and said employees cannot waive their right to collectively arbitrate claims under California’s Private Attorney General Act, which allows workers to sue on behalf of the state to recover penalties from companies for labor violations.

