9th Circuit says Federal Arbitration Act doesn't trump Iskanian
#Westlaw News
September 28, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit says Federal Arbitration Act doesn't trump Iskanian

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A major decision by California’s top court that invalidated agreements to individually arbitrate employment claims brought on behalf of the state is not preempted by federal law favoring arbitration, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the 2-1 decision went against a number of lower courts and said employees cannot waive their right to collectively arbitrate claims under California’s Private Attorney General Act, which allows workers to sue on behalf of the state to recover penalties from companies for labor violations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MVMcBm

