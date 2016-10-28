FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
2nd Circuit pulls race bias and retaliation claims out of arbitration
#Westlaw News
October 28, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 10 months ago

2nd Circuit pulls race bias and retaliation claims out of arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday said a judge erred in sending race discrimination and retaliation claims against a New York property management company to arbitration, because the plaintiff's collective bargaining agreement did not clearly require such claims to be kept out of court.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2014 lawsuit by Winston Lawrence claiming he was treated differently than other workers at Sol G. Atlas Realty Co, which is being represented by Jaspan Schlesinger, because he is black and West Indian and was retaliated against for complaining.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eNEcnJ

