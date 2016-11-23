FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
4th Circuit says UBS blew chance to weigh in on arbitration panel
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 23, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

4th Circuit says UBS blew chance to weigh in on arbitration panel

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a $930,000 arbitration award for a former UBS Financial Services Inc employee who says the company helped his coworkers poach his clients, rejecting the firm's claim that it deserved a say in who would hear the case.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) gave UBS, a unit of Swiss bank UBS AG, an opportunity to weigh in on the makeup of the arbitration panel when the company initiated arbitration against Gary Padussis, and it was the company's fault that it missed a response deadline.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ggv92d

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.