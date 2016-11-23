4th Circuit says UBS blew chance to weigh in on arbitration panel

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a $930,000 arbitration award for a former UBS Financial Services Inc employee who says the company helped his coworkers poach his clients, rejecting the firm's claim that it deserved a say in who would hear the case.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) gave UBS, a unit of Swiss bank UBS AG, an opportunity to weigh in on the makeup of the arbitration panel when the company initiated arbitration against Gary Padussis, and it was the company's fault that it missed a response deadline.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ggv92d