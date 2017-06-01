FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling Jewelers can't challenge class certification in sex bias case - 2nd Circuit
June 1, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 3 months ago

Sterling Jewelers can't challenge class certification in sex bias case - 2nd Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected Sterling Jewelers Inc's challenge to an arbitrator's decision allowing nearly 70,000 women to bring sex discrimination claims against the retailer as a class.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the arbitrator's decision conditionally certifying the class was not a final order, so the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the appeal by Sterling, which is being represented by Seyfarth Shaw.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rKg1Rb

