Sterling Jewelers can't challenge class certification in sex bias case - 2nd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected Sterling Jewelers Inc's challenge to an arbitrator's decision allowing nearly 70,000 women to bring sex discrimination claims against the retailer as a class.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the arbitrator's decision conditionally certifying the class was not a final order, so the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the appeal by Sterling, which is being represented by Seyfarth Shaw.

