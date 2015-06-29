FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit says JPMorgan overtime claims can't be arbitrated
June 29, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit says JPMorgan overtime claims can't be arbitrated

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied a bid by JPMorgan Chase & Co to force former financial advisors to individually arbitrate wage-and-hour claims, saying federal rules require the proposed class action to proceed in court.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a clause in employment agreements between the banking giant and the advisors that said employment disputes would be arbitrated under rules created by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority did not apply to class or collective actions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GIDcqw

