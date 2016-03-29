California high court upholds Forever 21 arbitration agreement

By Daniel Wiessner

An arbitration agreement that retailer Forever 21 required employees to sign was enforceable even though it allowed the parties to seek certain relief in court, since it merely restated California law, the state’s top court ruled on Monday.

In its latest dive into the validity of arbitration pacts, the California Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling rejected claims by Maribel Baltazar, a former Forever 21 warehouse worker, that the agreement she signed in 2007 was unconscionable because even though it allowed both sides to seek temporary injunctions in court, the company was far more likely to do so.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)