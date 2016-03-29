FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California high court upholds Forever 21 arbitration agreement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 29, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

California high court upholds Forever 21 arbitration agreement

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

By Daniel Wiessner

An arbitration agreement that retailer Forever 21 required employees to sign was enforceable even though it allowed the parties to seek certain relief in court, since it merely restated California law, the state’s top court ruled on Monday.

In its latest dive into the validity of arbitration pacts, the California Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling rejected claims by Maribel Baltazar, a former Forever 21 warehouse worker, that the agreement she signed in 2007 was unconscionable because even though it allowed both sides to seek temporary injunctions in court, the company was far more likely to do so.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RN24cp (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.