Arbitrator in Tappan Zee labor dispute had right to change his mind
October 21, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

Arbitrator in Tappan Zee labor dispute had right to change his mind

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Oct 20 -

In deciding a dispute between a union and the contractor in charge of replacing New York’s Tappan Zee Bridge, the arbitrator was not bound by a “short form” award he had issued in favor of the other party nine days earlier, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it would defer to arbitrator J.J. Pierson’s conclusion that he retained jurisdiction, and therefore the right to change his mind, until he rendered his final ruling.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W39uol

