Race bias suit against Army contractor not so black and white - court
October 14, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Race bias suit against Army contractor not so black and white - court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former employee of a U.S. Army contractor can proceed with claims that he was paid less than a white coworker because he is black, even though his salary was significantly higher than he had requested, a divided federal appeals court said on Wednesday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling revived a 2011 lawsuit against URS Corp by Melvin Smith, who had a temporary job at an Arkansas facility training coworkers to destroy munitions, rejecting the company’s claim that he could not sue for discrimination because he was hired and paid well.

