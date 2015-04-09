EEOC says U.S. Army discriminated against transgender civilian worker

(Reuters) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has ruled that officials at a U.S. Army research facility in Alabama discriminated against a transgender civilian employee by requiring her to use a unisex bathroom and referring to her with male pronouns.

The five-member commission in a decision released this week ordered the Army to pay the worker, Tamara Lusardi, unspecified damages and provide discrimination training to other workers at the facility after an Army review board dismissed her 2012 discrimination complaint.

