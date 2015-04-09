FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEOC says U.S. Army discriminated against transgender civilian worker
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 9, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

EEOC says U.S. Army discriminated against transgender civilian worker

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has ruled that officials at a U.S. Army research facility in Alabama discriminated against a transgender civilian employee by requiring her to use a unisex bathroom and referring to her with male pronouns.

The five-member commission in a decision released this week ordered the Army to pay the worker, Tamara Lusardi, unspecified damages and provide discrimination training to other workers at the facility after an Army review board dismissed her 2012 discrimination complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DNnqPX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.