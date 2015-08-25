FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union used illegal list for 'Army Wives' drivers - court
#Westlaw News
August 25, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Union used illegal list for 'Army Wives' drivers - court

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Teamsters local violated federal labor laws by excluding non-members from its list of eligible drivers for the Lifetime series “Army Wives,” a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the National Labor Relations Board’s ruling against Charleston, South Carolina-based Teamsters Local No. 509. The local had a collective bargaining agreement with ABC Studios, which produced “Army Wives” in the Charleston area from 2006 to 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1fDtpLO

