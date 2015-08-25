Union used illegal list for 'Army Wives' drivers - court

(Reuters) - A Teamsters local violated federal labor laws by excluding non-members from its list of eligible drivers for the Lifetime series “Army Wives,” a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the National Labor Relations Board’s ruling against Charleston, South Carolina-based Teamsters Local No. 509. The local had a collective bargaining agreement with ABC Studios, which produced “Army Wives” in the Charleston area from 2006 to 2013.

