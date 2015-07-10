FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers' 'Prisoner of AT$T' shirts not protected by law - D.C. Circuit
July 10, 2015 / 8:59 PM / 2 years ago

Workers' 'Prisoner of AT$T' shirts not protected by law - D.C. Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AT&T did not violate federal law when it suspended nearly 200 employees who wore shirts that said ”Prisoner of AT$T at work during contentious contract negotiations, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit agreed with AT&T, represented by George O‘Brien of Littler Mendelson, that its policy banning clothing that would jeopardize the company’s reputation was legal, reversing a 2012 decision by the National Labor Relations Board.

