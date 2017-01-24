Former AT&T executive says he was scapegoated in race bias row

A former president of content and advertising sales for AT&T Inc filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming he was unlawfully fired for sending racially-charged text messages because the company needed a "scapegoat" to deflect claims of widespread race bias ahead of its merger with DirecTV.

Aaron Slator, represented by Glaser Weil, said in a complaint filed in California state court in Los Angeles that AT&T in 2013 cleared him of wrongdoing over the incident and promised his job was secure, but reversed course two years later during a crucial stage of the merger to avoid negative publicity.

