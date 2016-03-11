4th Circuit upholds CWA win in suit by union members

The Communication Workers of America did not violate a federal labor law by failing to notify two of its members that AT&T Mobility had fired them in error and wanted to reinstate and pay them damages, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling for the national union and its regional and local affiliates in a suit by Rebecca Groves and Jonathan Hadden, who were among 16 AT&T Mobility sales representatives who were fired in May and June 2012 based on a flawed sales- performance report.

