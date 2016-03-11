FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4th Circuit upholds CWA win in suit by union members
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 11, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

4th Circuit upholds CWA win in suit by union members

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Communication Workers of America did not violate a federal labor law by failing to notify two of its members that AT&T Mobility had fired them in error and wanted to reinstate and pay them damages, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling for the national union and its regional and local affiliates in a suit by Rebecca Groves and Jonathan Hadden, who were among 16 AT&T Mobility sales representatives who were fired in May and June 2012 based on a flawed sales- performance report.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pcGnFH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.