Appeals court affirms decertification in Yellow Pages overtime suit

(Reuters) - In a case that could help clarify which wage-and-hour lawsuits may be pursued as class actions under California law, a state appeals court has upheld the decertification of a class of Yellowpages.com LLC employees in a suit claiming the company misclassified them as exempt from overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California 2nd District Court of Appeal on Wednesday said a state judge in 2013 properly reversed his own decision and held that members of the class performed widely varying tasks that would have to be analyzed on an individual basis.

