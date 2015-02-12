FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court affirms decertification in Yellow Pages overtime suit
February 13, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 3 years ago

Appeals court affirms decertification in Yellow Pages overtime suit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a case that could help clarify which wage-and-hour lawsuits may be pursued as class actions under California law, a state appeals court has upheld the decertification of a class of Yellowpages.com LLC employees in a suit claiming the company misclassified them as exempt from overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California 2nd District Court of Appeal on Wednesday said a state judge in 2013 properly reversed his own decision and held that members of the class performed widely varying tasks that would have to be analyzed on an individual basis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1DmGh1n

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.