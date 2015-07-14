FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Au pairs backed by Boies Schiller move to keep antitrust case alive
July 14, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Au pairs backed by Boies Schiller move to keep antitrust case alive

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A group of au pairs with the backing of a prominent U.S. law firm is fighting a bid to dismiss an unprecedented proposed class action claiming the agencies that place foreign caregivers with families illegally colluded to push their pay below the minimum wage.

Attorneys from Boies Schiller & Flexner late Friday filed a brief in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado opposing a motion by 15 au pair agencies to dismiss the 2014 suit, which says the companies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and state laws by setting pay for au pairs enrolled in the J-1 visa program administered by the U.S. State Department at less than $200 per week.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M3taH7

