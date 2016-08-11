Judge decertifies 'nightmare' class in AutoZone rest-break case

A federal judge who once called a wage-and-hour class action against AutoZone Inc "a nightmare" has ruled that 20,000 California workers cannot sue as a group after all, saying their claims about being deprived rest breaks are too individualized.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco on Wednesday said AutoZone, represented by Littler Mendelson, did not have a uniform rest break policy at its California stores during the class period identified in four consolidated lawsuits, so class members could not prove their collective claims predominated.

