N.Y. court asked to consider if criminal history law applies to contract labor

New York's top court has been asked to consider whether a state law barring employment discrimination based on criminal history applies only to workers' actual employers or also to companies that use contract labor.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday asked the New York Court of Appeals to decide whether the provision of the state Human Rights Law (HRL) applies only to "employers," and, if so, how "employer" should be defined under the law.

