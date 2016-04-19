Data privacy group says errors rampant in employee background checks

A nonprofit focused on data privacy has urged a U.S. appeals court to uphold a jury verdict against a LexisNexis unit for reporting false information on an employee criminal background check, claiming errors are rampant in the industry.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday accepted a brief from the Electronic Privacy Information Center saying companies that conduct background checks often do not independently verify records and should be held strictly liable under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act when they send employers erroneous reports.

