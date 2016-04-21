FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No back pay for professor who won Title VII suit - 6th Circuit
April 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

No back pay for professor who won Title VII suit - 6th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled for the first time that back pay awards in discrimination cases may be based on plaintiffs’ lost job opportunities if they can prove they would have secured a different job absent discrimination by their employers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said, however, that Ohio State University professor Sheryl Szeinbach was not entitled to $213,000 in back pay awarded by a jury because she was never close to landing another position.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rocJ1V

