35 minutes ago
Bass Pro will pay $10.5 mln to settle EEOC race bias claims
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
July 26, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 35 minutes ago

Bass Pro will pay $10.5 mln to settle EEOC race bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Sporting goods retailer Bass Pro Outdoor World LLC will pay $10.5 million to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lawsuit claiming it refused to hire tens of thousands of black and Hispanic job applicants, in one of the agency's largest settlements in recent years.

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston, Texas on Tuesday approved a consent decree that will also require Bass Pro to make efforts to make its workforce more diverse. Missouri-based Bass Pro, which denied any wrongdoing in the settlement, is represented by King & Spalding and Littler Mendelson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v0q3hD

