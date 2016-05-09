6th Circuit flushes CSX worker's suit over 'nasty' bathroom

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said CSX Transportation Inc was not liable for career-ending injuries sustained by a longtime engineer while he vomited off of the side of a train because of a “nasty” on-board bathroom.

Affirming a lower court, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Florida-based CSX, represented by Mayer Brown, was not required under the federal Locomotive Inspection Act to keep its employee bathrooms spotless at all times.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21NQgHJ