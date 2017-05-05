Black Entertainment Television LLC's former head of original programming has sued the Washington-based network, claiming she was fired while on leave to treat breast cancer and in retaliation for complaining about pervasive sex bias at the network.

Zola Mashariki in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday says a "boys' club" mentality among male-dominated senior management at BET, a unit of Viacom Inc, allowed men to take credit for work done by female colleagues and deprived women of equal pay and promotions.

