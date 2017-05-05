Black Entertainment Television LLC's former head of original
programming has sued the Washington-based network, claiming she
was fired while on leave to treat breast cancer and in
retaliation for complaining about pervasive sex bias at the
network.
Zola Mashariki in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los
Angeles on Wednesday says a "boys' club" mentality among
male-dominated senior management at BET, a unit of Viacom Inc,
allowed men to take credit for work done by female colleagues
and deprived women of equal pay and promotions.
To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2qB7jU8