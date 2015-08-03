FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit says Iqbal applies to employment discrimination claims
August 3, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit says Iqbal applies to employment discrimination claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday became the second to rule that plaintiffs alleging employment discrimination must make a “plausible” case in order to survive summary judgment, and revived racial bias claims by a former New York City employee.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in finding that Dawn Littlejohn had not met the heightened standard created by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in Bell Atlantic Corp v. Twombly in 2007 and in Ashcroft v. Iqbal two years later in her suit against the city’s Administration for Children’s Services.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KMsg2w

