A U.S. appeals court has revived a math professor's sex discrimination claims against a Louisiana university, saying a federal judge wrongly focused on the narrow period of time before she filed her lawsuit and ignored years of alleged prior harassment.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said the lower court should have looked back at least two years prior to the filing of Panagiota Heath's 2013 lawsuit against Southern University and A&M College in New Orleans, in which she claimed her Muslim supervisor had a "barbaric" attitude toward women.

