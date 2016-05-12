Bloomberg will pay $5.5 mln to settle wage-and-hour claims

Bloomberg LP has agreed to pay nearly $5.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit by call center employees in New York who claim they worked up to 10 hours each week off the clock, lawyers for the plaintiffs said on Thursday.

In a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, lawyers at Getman & Sweeney said Bloomberg would pay $5,475,000 to 158 current and former help-desk workers who claim they were required to work past the end of their shifts or into their unpaid lunch breaks, as well as work from home, without receiving overtime pay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XnGP1h