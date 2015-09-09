BMW will pay $1.6 mln, rehire black workers to settle EEOC claims

(Reuters) - BMW Manufacturing Co will pay $1.6 million and offer to rehire dozens of black former employees at a South Carolina plant who were fired after the company implemented a new criminal background check policy, according to a settlement agreement approved Tuesday.

The pact between BMW Manufacturing, a South Carolina-based subsidiary of the German automaker, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was approved by U.S. District Judge Henry Herlong in the District of South Carolina. It came after two years of contentious litigation in which the company tried to force the agency to divulge its own screening procedures.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XIFa6b