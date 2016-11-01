BNSF wins reversal of worker's retaliation verdict

A federal appeals court on Monday overturned a $425,000 jury verdict for a former BNSF Railway Co employee who was fired for allegedly stealing railroad ties, saying he failed to prove claims that he was framed in retaliation for reporting an on-the-job injury.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Michael Koziara had not shown a connection between reporting the injury and being terminated, since he was ultimately fired for a theft that BNSF, represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, discovered while investigating his injury.

