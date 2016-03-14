FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America wins round in ongoing pension-plan dispute
March 14, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Bank of America wins round in ongoing pension-plan dispute

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

A federal court sided with Bank of America Corp in a long-running battle over employee pensions on Friday, scheduling a November trial to determine whether the bank retained profits from a discredited investment strategy that led to a $10 million fine from the Internal Revenue Service.

Senior U.S. District Judge Graham Mullen in Charlotte, North Carolina, agreed with Bank of America and its lawyers at Sidley Austin that the bank’s profits should be determined in the aggregate, rather than individually for each plan participant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22fws0o

