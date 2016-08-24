Judge must review Booz Allen workers' testimony in bias case - 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a federal judge erred in tossing out a lawyer's age and gender bias claims against Booz Allen Hamilton Inc without first reviewing the testimony of other female former employees of the consulting firm who said they faced the same glass ceiling.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2014 lawsuit by Carla Calobrisi, a former principal in Booz Allen's legal department, in which she claimed she was demoted to a senior associate position and ultimately forced out in 2011 as part of the company's pattern of blocking older women from advancing.

