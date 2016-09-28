FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
5th Circuit nixes ERISA claims against BP tied to Deepwater Horizon spill
September 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

5th Circuit nixes ERISA claims against BP tied to Deepwater Horizon spill

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

BP PLC did not violate a federal law governing employee benefit plans by continuing to invest in company stock despite knowing about safety risks in the time before the deadly Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in allowing a proposed class of BP employee stock plan members to amend the 2010 lawsuit they filed after the company's stock plummeted following the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig, which caused the largest oil spill in U.S. history.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d9mhbh

