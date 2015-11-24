FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit adopts 'predominant benefit' test for meal break lawsuits
November 24, 2015

3rd Circuit adopts 'predominant benefit' test for meal break lawsuits

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Nov 24 -

Guards at a Pennsylvania prison cannot proceed with claims that they should be paid for meal breaks because they are required to remain on call since they are generally allowed to use the time for themselves, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of a putative class action against Butler County Prison, making it the ninth appeals court to adopt a test requiring plaintiffs who claim they should be compensated for breaks under the Fair Labor Standards Act to prove that their employer reaped the “predominant benefit” of the break time.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IeJ9gG

