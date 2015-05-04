FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California court says plaintiffs owe costs only in frivolous FEHA cases
#Westlaw News
May 4, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

California court says plaintiffs owe costs only in frivolous FEHA cases

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - California’s top state court Monday handed a significant victory to plaintiffs in employment discrimination cases, ruling that employers must prove a suit is frivolous, and not merely win, to be entitled to costs.

The California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the state Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) contains an exception to the general rule that plaintiffs who lose their cases must pay the defendants’ costs, in order to encourage employees to come forward with discrimination claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QgzhZ5

