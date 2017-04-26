FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Cardiovascular Systems must pay $25 million for retaliation - jury
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 26, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 4 months ago

Cardiovascular Systems must pay $25 million for retaliation - jury

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Cardiovascular Systems Inc has been ordered to pay $25.1 million to a former employee who claimed the medical device manufacturer retaliated against him for complaining about what he said was off-label marketing and a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks.

A jury in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday awarded $22.4 million in punitive damages to Steven Babyak, who a day earlier won $2.7 million in compensatory damages for his claims of whistleblower retaliation and wrongful termination in violation of public policy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p5dfDt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.