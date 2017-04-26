Cardiovascular Systems must pay $25 million for retaliation - jury

Cardiovascular Systems Inc has been ordered to pay $25.1 million to a former employee who claimed the medical device manufacturer retaliated against him for complaining about what he said was off-label marketing and a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks.

A jury in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday awarded $22.4 million in punitive damages to Steven Babyak, who a day earlier won $2.7 million in compensatory damages for his claims of whistleblower retaliation and wrongful termination in violation of public policy.

