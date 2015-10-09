Cargill can't shrug off age discrimination suit - 5th Circuit

A former longtime Cargill Meat Solutions Corp employee who was fired for shrugging his shoulders in response to a supervisor’s question on the same day a teenager began doing the same job can proceed with age discrimination claims, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday.

A lower court erred in dismissing Marcelino Salazar’s 2013 lawsuit against the meat processing giant because its reason for firing him was so odd that a jury could easily find it was a pretext, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in an unpublished opinion.

