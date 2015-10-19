NYC car wash law illegally favors unions - lawsuit

Oct 19 -

A New York City law backed by labor groups that requires nonunionized car washes to post larger bonds to cover unpaid wage judgments unlawfully gives a competitive advantage to their unionized rivals, a new lawsuit claims.

The Association of Car Wash Owners, represented by Michael Cardozo of Proskauer Rose, in a lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan says many of the roughly 90 car washes it represents will only be able to afford the $150,000 surety bond by laying people off. Businesses with union workers, meanwhile, are required to post $30,000 bonds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PuRG6y