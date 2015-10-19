FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYC car wash law illegally favors unions - lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

NYC car wash law illegally favors unions - lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Oct 19 -

A New York City law backed by labor groups that requires nonunionized car washes to post larger bonds to cover unpaid wage judgments unlawfully gives a competitive advantage to their unionized rivals, a new lawsuit claims.

The Association of Car Wash Owners, represented by Michael Cardozo of Proskauer Rose, in a lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan says many of the roughly 90 car washes it represents will only be able to afford the $150,000 surety bond by laying people off. Businesses with union workers, meanwhile, are required to post $30,000 bonds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PuRG6y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.