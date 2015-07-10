Casino's bid to break up union protest was legal, D.C. Circuit says

(Reuters) - A Las Vegas casino was exercising its First Amendment right to petition the government when it asked police to block employees from holding a union demonstration, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday in reversing a National Labor Relations Board decision.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the Venetian Casino Resort’s 1999 request for Las Vegas police to block members of two unions from holding a protest over the lack of a labor contract in front of the glitzy Italian-themed casino was protected by the 50-year-old Noerr-Pennington doctrine and did not violate the National Labor Relations Act.

