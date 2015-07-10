FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casino's bid to break up union protest was legal, D.C. Circuit says
July 10, 2015 / 9:59 PM / 2 years ago

Casino's bid to break up union protest was legal, D.C. Circuit says

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Las Vegas casino was exercising its First Amendment right to petition the government when it asked police to block employees from holding a union demonstration, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday in reversing a National Labor Relations Board decision.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the Venetian Casino Resort’s 1999 request for Las Vegas police to block members of two unions from holding a protest over the lack of a labor contract in front of the glitzy Italian-themed casino was protected by the 50-year-old Noerr-Pennington doctrine and did not violate the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GcPfvz

