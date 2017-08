In a response filed on Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, Chadbourne, represented by Proskauer Rose, said Kerrie Campbell, a Washington-based equity partner in the firm's litigation department, has alienated clients, been "incommunicado for days or weeks at a time" and made a bevy of false claims in her lawsuit and comments to the press.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e9JHRd