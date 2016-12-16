Chadbourne partner suing for sex bias says firm's counterclaim was retaliation

A female Chadbourne & Parke partner suing the firm for what she claims is pervasive sex bias in pay and promotions said on Friday that counterclaims brought against her amounted to "naked retribution" by the New York-based firm.

Kerrie Campbell, represented by David Sanford of Sanford & Heisler, asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan to dismiss Chadbourne's counterclaim for breach of fiduciary duty. She is also seeking leave to amend her August lawsuit to add retaliation claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

