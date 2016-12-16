FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Chadbourne partner suing for sex bias says firm's counterclaim was retaliation
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 16, 2016 / 7:54 PM / 8 months ago

Chadbourne partner suing for sex bias says firm's counterclaim was retaliation

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A female Chadbourne & Parke partner suing the firm for what she claims is pervasive sex bias in pay and promotions said on Friday that counterclaims brought against her amounted to "naked retribution" by the New York-based firm.

Kerrie Campbell, represented by David Sanford of Sanford & Heisler, asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan to dismiss Chadbourne's counterclaim for breach of fiduciary duty. She is also seeking leave to amend her August lawsuit to add retaliation claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hGEgXY

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.