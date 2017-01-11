Chadbourne partner says firm's bid to toss sex bias claims premature

Kerrie Campbell asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan to reject New York-based Chadbourne's motion for summary judgment and order further discovery on whether the firm is her employer under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, in a reply brief filed on Monday by her lawyer, David Sanford of Sanford & Heisler.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iCmEwk