7 months ago
Chadbourne partner says firm's bid to toss sex bias claims premature
January 10, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 7 months ago

Chadbourne partner says firm's bid to toss sex bias claims premature

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Kerrie Campbell asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan to reject New York-based Chadbourne's motion for summary judgment and order further discovery on whether the firm is her employer under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, in a reply brief filed on Monday by her lawyer, David Sanford of Sanford & Heisler.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iCmEwk

This story has been corrected to reflect that Chadbourne & Parke disputes Campbell's claim that she was effectively terminated.

