Chadbourne & Parke expels partner suing over sex bias

The partnership of Chadbourne & Parke on Thursday voted to expel an equity partner who is pursuing a proposed class action claiming the 300-lawyer firm discriminates against women in pay and promotions.

A Chadbourne spokesman said the partners' decision to terminate Kerrie Campbell's interest was unrelated to the lawsuit she filed in 2016. The firm has said in court filings Campbell underperformed since joining in 2014 and failed to effectively manage associates or bring in the amount of business expected of her.

