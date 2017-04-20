FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Chadbourne & Parke expels partner suing over sex bias
#Westlaw News
April 20, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 4 months ago

Chadbourne & Parke expels partner suing over sex bias

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The partnership of Chadbourne & Parke on Thursday voted to expel an equity partner who is pursuing a proposed class action claiming the 300-lawyer firm discriminates against women in pay and promotions.

A Chadbourne spokesman said the partners' decision to terminate Kerrie Campbell's interest was unrelated to the lawsuit she filed in 2016. The firm has said in court filings Campbell underperformed since joining in 2014 and failed to effectively manage associates or bring in the amount of business expected of her.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oPy7hF

