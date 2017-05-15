Chadbourne says no discovery needed in sex bias class action

Chadbourne & Parke on Monday fired back at claims that it is trying to evade discovery in a sex bias class action filed against the firm by three former partners, saying producing reams of documents would be pointless while its motion to dismiss the case is pending.

The firm, represented by Proskauer Rose, sent a letter to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan asking him to reject the plaintiffs’ request to hold a hearing on whether discovery should be conducted before the judge rules on the firm’s claim that the former partners were not “employees” covered by the federal Equal Pay Act.

