Chicago police who joined antiviolence program stiffed on OT - lawsuit

The Chicago Police Department, beset recently by criticisms of officers’ use of force on minorities, routinely failed to pay cops overtime when they participated in a program to curb violent crime, a new lawsuit claims.

Chicago Police Officer William Dougherty and Sergeant Anargyros Kereakes say in the suit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that the department unlawfully refused to track the hours they worked on a “violence reduction initiative” and patrolling city parks over the past 10 years.

