FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago police who joined antiviolence program stiffed on OT - lawsuit
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 8, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago police who joined antiviolence program stiffed on OT - lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Chicago Police Department, beset recently by criticisms of officers’ use of force on minorities, routinely failed to pay cops overtime when they participated in a program to curb violent crime, a new lawsuit claims.

Chicago Police Officer William Dougherty and Sergeant Anargyros Kereakes say in the suit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that the department unlawfully refused to track the hours they worked on a “violence reduction initiative” and patrolling city parks over the past 10 years.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NU79O3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.