Chicago police not owed overtime for checking BlackBerrys - judge
December 11, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago police not owed overtime for checking BlackBerrys - judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Chicago police officers were not due overtime pay for time they spent checking work-related email and answering phone calls while off duty, a federal judge ruled on Thursday in one of the first class action cases of its kind.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sidney Schenkier in the Northern District of Illinois said that while employees who are required to check and respond to emails and phone calls should be compensated for that time under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the plaintiffs had not shown that the Chicago Police Department forced officers to work off the clock or discouraged them from seeking overtime when they did.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TGeRtu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
