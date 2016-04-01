FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Fire Department's medical screenings didn't violate ADA- court
April 1, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Chicago Fire Department's medical screenings didn't violate ADA- court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

By Daniel Wiessner

The Chicago Fire Department did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by delaying the hiring process for two job applicants with medical conditions, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs, Steven Hill and Sean Roberts, who are black and were among the roughly 6,000 class members who had successfully sued the department for race bias, failed to show that the medical exams were unnecessary.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1q8JrUf

