Chipotle worker's tweets not protected by labor law -NLRB

Chipotle Mexican Grill did not break the law when it demanded an employee delete tweets criticizing the company for charging extra for guacamole and using "cheap labor," the National Labor Relations Board has ruled.

The board in a unanimous decision on Thursday, however, said Chipotle did violate the National Labor Relations Act last year when it fired the same worker, James Kennedy, for circulating a petition claiming employees at his Pennsylvania restaurant were denied rest breaks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b7avOP